Report: Passengers delayed nearly 12 hours on plane that never took off

In an attempt to get from Kansas City to Los Angeles Tuesday, Ann Ngo sat on a plane for nearly 12 hours, The Kansas City Star reports. "It was a s***show," Ngo said, describing the experience as her worst day ever as a traveler.

The newspaper reports that passengers on the Delta flight were allowed off at times to purchase food. The plane backed out of the gate several times, but it never took off.

The problem was rooted in an ice storm, which prompted dozens of flight cancellations and delays, wreaking havoc on travelers trying to depart from Kansas City International Airport. CBS' Kansas City affiliate KCTV reports Delta Air Lines faced the majority of problems. Southwest, American and United flights were also among those affected, The Kansas City Star reported.

Ngo sat on the Delta plane from 6:30 Tuesday morning to about 6 p.m. The next morning, her Delta flight was delayed again, so she booked another flight that left at about 5 p.m. Delta gave her a $100 voucher, according to The Kansas City Star.

Airline passengers told KCTV they anticipated weather would be an issue but that they view Tuesday's problems as more of a mismanagement issue. Some said their flights continued to get delayed and that hours passed before Delta canceled.

Delta later issued a statement in which it apologized to customers whose flights were disrupted due to Tuesday's weather.

"The significant amount of ice accumulation drove prolonged de-icing times, prompting some flights to return to the gate which in turn impacted wait times for arriving aircraft as Delta crews worked to clear departing aircraft of ice," the statement said, KCTV reports.

"Delta has proactively reached out to customers and have reaccommodated those affected on alternate flights."

Others tweeted about delays impacting other airlines. One person said in a post it took 90 minutes to de-ice his Southwest plane. Another, Dan Britton, wrote, "I've been on an @united plane since 9:15 a.m. and it's now 4:25 p.m.," The Kansas City Star reported.

@KCIAirport Took 1-1/2 hours de-icing my plane to Dallas today. But I’m not complaining one bit! That ice was thick and I’m safe. Thanks to the @SouthwestAir and KCI ground crew! pic.twitter.com/wNuqG3j9k6 — Mark (@mabaltuska) February 20, 2018

KCTV reported Thursday that a mix of sleet, freezing drizzle and snow was expected to create icy conditions throughout the morning. The station said all Southwest flights were canceled through 7:55 a.m. and that several American and Delta flights were delayed or canceled.