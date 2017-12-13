Officials: 2 dead in shooting at Penn State Beaver campus

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. – Two people were killed in a shooting on the Pennsylvania State University Beaver campus in western Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon, reports CBS Pittsburgh.

01PSU AlertBR: Shots fired near Bistro. Situation is contained. We will remain on lockdown until further notice. Authorities responding. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

The shooting reportedly happened Wednesday afternoon at the Center Township campus, about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. Beaver County 911 confirmed to the station that there are two victims in the shooting, and both are dead.

Authorities say there were up to 15 shots fired, the station reports.

The school sent out a tweet reporting shots fired and asking students to avoid the student union and food services area. The tweet said there was no ongoing threat.

The school remained on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Multiple ambulances were responding to the scene.