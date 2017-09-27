Introducing: 60 Minutes All Access Learn More +
Rep. Steve Scalise on his road to recovery after being shot

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise speaks for the first time since being shot and nearly killed on a Virginia ballfield last June -- This Sunday on 60 Minutes

Correspondent Norah O'Donnell interviews Rep. Steve Scalise for 60 Minutes.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La), the House Majority Whip who was shot at a Republican Congressional Baseball team practice this past June, speaks to Norah O'Donnell in his first interview since the shooting.  Scalise appears with his wife, Jennifer, to recount the attack and how he survived the life-threatening gunshot wound.  The interview will be broadcast on 60 Minutes, Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.

