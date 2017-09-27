Rep. Steve Scalise on his road to recovery after being shot

CBS News

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La), the House Majority Whip who was shot at a Republican Congressional Baseball team practice this past June, speaks to Norah O'Donnell in his first interview since the shooting. Scalise appears with his wife, Jennifer, to recount the attack and how he survived the life-threatening gunshot wound. The interview will be broadcast on 60 Minutes, Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.