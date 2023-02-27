Rep. Joaquin Castro has surgery to remove cancerous tumors

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro underwent "successful" surgery to remove gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors, he tweeted Monday. Castro, who is recovering in Texas, said he expects to return to Washington, D.C., in "several weeks."

Castro said doctors discovered the "small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors" last summer after a series of tests. Castro didn't disclose his cancer diagnosis until Monday.

"My prognosis is good," he tweeted. "I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work for the people of my hometown, San Antonio."

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio for their care and treatment, and thank you to my family for their love and support," he added.

Castro, 48, has represented his San Antonio district since 2013.