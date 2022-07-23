1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Seattle suburb

Renton, Wash. — One person was confirmed dead and five others were treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Washington, police said.

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called before 1 a.m. Saturday and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one fatality in the shooting.

1/3 Just before 1 am officers were called to the 100 block of Logan Ave S for multiple shots fired. Ofcrs. arrived 2 find multiple victims. 5 victims were treated @ the scene by Fire/Medics & we can confirm one fatality. This is not an Active Shooter situation. — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) July 23, 2022

Police said "this is not an active shooter situation" in the suburb that's about 15 minutes from Seattle.

An initial investigation indicates a dispute outside of a large gathering that led to the gunfire possibly by more than one suspect, police said.

The department said multiple agencies were called in to assist due to the large crowd. The investigation is ongoing.