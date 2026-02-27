Renee Good's dad: I would take those bullets a thousand times to protect her

In an interview airing tonight on "CBS Evening News," Renee Good's family said they would trade their lives for hers if they could.

Matt Gutman sat down Friday with Good's parents, Tim and Donna Ganger, and her brothers, Brent and Luke, nearly two months after Good was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis.

"As her dad, my first instinct, I would trade a thousand times stepping in front of her to protect her," Tim Ganger said.

"You would take those bullets?" Gutman asked.

"Absolutely," he said. "A thousand times we all would."

Good's brother, Brent, echoed the sentiment: "Yeah, we all would. Everybody would." Her mother, Donna, added: "Easily."

Tim continued: "You know, you raise your kids, you send them into the world with the best tools you can. And I would do it today to protect her."

Watch more of the Ganger family's interview Friday at 6:30p ET on "CBS Evening News." The full interview will also be available on the CBS Evening News YouTube channel.