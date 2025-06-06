Watch CBS News
Longtime Chicago television investigative reporter Renee Ferguson dies at 75

Former WBBM-TV reporter Renee Ferguson has died at the age of 75.

Ferguson, the first African American woman to work as an investigative reporter in Chicago television, was an investigative reporter for WBBM from 1977 to 1983, when she went to work as a correspondent for network CBS News.

She returned to Chicago in 1987 as an investigative reporter for WMAQ-TV, where she spent the bulk of her career at the NBC station.

Ferguson retired from WMAQ-TV in 2008.

"Renee Ferguson left an incredible echo in our newsroom that still rings through the DNA of our investigative journalism, and that legacy will continue," said Kevin Cross, president and general manager of NBCU Local Chicago.

