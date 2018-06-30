Remains found in Arizona ID'd as long-missing woman Jamie Laiaddee

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that the human remains found in the Sun Lakes area late last week are those of a woman who vanished on St. Patrick's Day 2010, reports CBS affiliate KPHO. Jamie Laiaddee had already been missing for 10 weeks when her father reported her missing in May of that year.

"48 Hours" investigated the case in a 2012 episode.

KPHO

Laiaddee's boyfriend, Bryan Stewart, was convicted of murder in November 2011 in a "no-body" homicide case. The two had been living together in Chandler when Laiaddee disappeared. Stewart, whose real name is Rick Valentini, reportedly admitted to a cellmate the he killed Laiaddee with a sawed-off shotgun and disposed of her body in a way that she would never be found.

He was sentenced to 54 years in prison, and refused to lead investigators to the woman's body.

The remains were found June 21 at a Chandler landscaping supply company as workers were moving piles of dirt, Chandler Police Sgt. Troy Spielman, one of the lead detectives on the case, told "48 Hours" producer Cindy Cesare. The large mounds of dirt had not been moved in years, Spielman said.

The remains were identified two days ago and Laiaddee's parents have been informed, Spielman said. A coroner has not determined her cause of death.

Laiaddee's family and friends, who have continued to look for her since 2010, posted on Facebook Friday that their search is over.

"Our hearts are still broken but at least now we can honor Jamie's glorious memory properly," the post read. "Rest in peace sweet girl."