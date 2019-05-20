Todo En Uno: Con regular calidad del aire, regresan a clases en CDMX
Americans whose Italian ancestors emigrated to the New World, have themselves emigrated back to the Old World. And thanks to Italian citizenship laws, the blood that has flowed in their family's veins through generations has opened up doors to their claiming Italian citizenship. Mark Phillips reports.
The tiny Tuscan town of Collodi was the birthplace of Pinocchio. Created in 1881 by journalist-author Carlo Lorenzini (who took the town's name as his pen name), the wooden puppet who became a real boy was the star of a coming-of-age story much darker than the familiar Disney film. Lee Cowan visits the National Carlo Collodi Foundation, and meets woodcarver Francesco Bartolucci – a real-life Geppetto.
In 1990, American professor and poet Frances Mayes felt an irresistible urge to buy a derelict 300-year-old property. She transformed it into one of the most famous villas in Tuscany, attracting a constant stream of tourists, thanks to her bestselling memoir about restoring the house, called "Under the Tuscan Sun." The book spent more than two-and-a-half years on the bestseller list, and later became a popular film. Mayes talks with correspondent Rita Braver about her unexpected success, her adopted village of Cortona, and her latest book, "See You in the Piazza: New Places to Discover in Italy."
Il Palagio, a 400-year-old villa in Tuscany, is a summer house that the singer-musician Sting, and his wife, Trudie Styler, bought for a song or two. They've fixed it up, and brought the olive groves, vineyards and vegetable gardens back to life. Sting and Trudie talk with correspondent Alina Cho about music, raising a family, and revitalizing a cherished homestead.
At the organic cheesemaker Tenuta Vannulo, in southern Italy, the specialty is fresh buffalo mozzarella. Seth Doane checks out the process of creating a simply delicious cheese, and visits with students at the Consortium for the Protection of Buffalo Mozzarella.
