Parolee arrested in deadly shooting at Southern California bowling alley

Torrance, Calif. — A Los Angeles parolee has been arrested in the shooting at a Torrance bowling alley, police said Monday. Reginald Wallace, 47, was taken into custody Sunday by Torrance police, authorities said at a news conference.

CBS Los Angeles reports he was released from custody in 2017 following a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm. He's being held without bail.

The Torrance Police Department responded shortly after midnight Friday to calls of shots fired at the Gable House Bowl, which offers bowling, laser tag and an arcade. They found seven people with gunshot wounds.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene and two were taken to a hospital, Sgt. Ronald Harris said. Two other men were struck by gunfire but "opted to seek their own medical attention."

Authorities have not identified the victims or suspects or released details about what led to the shooting. Witnesses said it stemmed from a fight between two large groups.

Wes Hamad, a 29-year-old Torrance resident, was at the bowling alley with his 13-year-old niece and cousin when he saw a "huge fight" break out. Hamad said the brawl, which lasted about five minutes, blocked the entrance and spiraled into "complete chaos."

"I grabbed my niece and started running toward the far end of the bowling alley," he said. "As we were running, we heard 15 shots."

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, said her heart breaks for the victims. "We must do more to address gun violence," she tweeted Saturday. "Americans should be able to go to a bowling alley and be safe."