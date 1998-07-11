Redskins' Allen Begins Jail Term

Washington Redskins running back Terry Allen , who pleaded guilty to DUI and attempting to elude police, has started to serve a 10-day jail sentence.

pleaded guilty Thursday as part of a plea bargain and began serving his sentence immediately afterward. In addition to jail time, he was given a year of probation, 40 hours of community service and a $2,000 fine, according to Walton County Assistant District Attorney Jay Jackson.

Allen could be released from the Walton County Jail as soon as Tuesday, after serving only five days as part of the county's "good time" program.

Allen was arrested July 5, 1997 outside Monroe, when police said they clocked his Ferrari convertible at 133 mph in a 55 mph zone.

After allegedly attempting to flee police, Allen slammed his Ferrari into a signpost and tree. Police said he was legally drunk when he crashed the car. His blood alcohol level was reported to be 0.14 percent, over the legal limit of 0.10 percent, police said.

Allen walked away from the crash and was treated for minor injuries.

