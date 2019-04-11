Toddler survives falling from six-story window when car breaks his fall

Redmond, Wash. — A 20-month-old boy fell from the top floor of an apartment complex in Washington state but survived after landing a parked car. The boy is in serious but stable condition after the six-story fall, CBS affiliate KIRO reported.

"There are a lot of things that came into play that allowed that child to land on the car the way that he did," said James Perry, a Redmond police spokesperson. "The boy landed in a way where the car absorbed enough of the impact that he was awake and crying when paramedics arrived."

The toddler's mother and two siblings were in another room when the toddler fell from the bedroom window, police said. They said she apparently opened the window to air out the bedroom.

Ed Lu, the owner of the vehicle that broke the toddler's fall, said he couldn't believe the child survived. Lu said he left his car at the complex and decided to bike to work instead of driving his Mazda. His parking space is directly below the sixth-floor window.

"We're all lucky I guess that I biked in today rather than driving in to work," Lu said.