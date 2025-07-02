Red Panda, popular unicycle performer, injured in fall at halftime of Fever-Lynx game

The popular halftime show performer who goes by Red Panda fell off her unicycle and crashed to the court during intermission of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, unable to finish her show.

She appeared to be grabbing at her left wrist after the fall - video showed her falling forward off the unicycle onto the court - and was helped off the floor by wheelchair.

There was no immediate word on the extent of her injuries. A WNBA source told ESPN after the game that she was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Red Panda, whose name is Rong Niu, is a Chinese American woman who comes from a family of performing acrobats. Her act is composed of her riding on her custom-built unicycle, which stretches about 8 feet above the court, and balancing custom-made bowls on her lower leg before flipping them atop her head.

Performer Red Panda performs during the halftime in game five against the Indiana Pacers of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center, on Jun 16, 2025, in Oklahoma City. Alonzo Adams via Getty

She has performed at countless basketball games, including Game 5 of the NBA Finals last month in Oklahoma City.

The Fever were missing All-Star guard Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined since June 24 with a strained groin, but they still easily beat the Lynx 74-59 to win the Commissioner's Cup

Clark joined an Instagram Live video posted by teammate Sydney Colson, saying: "Red Panda, we love you."