Red Cross offers donors chance to win Super Bowl tickets amid nationwide blood shortage

The Red Cross has announced that anyone who donates blood during January will have a chance to win tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The nation's blood supply is dangerously low, prompting the organization to declare a national blood crisis for the first time.

"Health emergencies don't pause for holidays, game day or a pandemic," the Red Cross said on its website. "Donors are needed now to help patients make a comeback this winter."

In partnership with the NFL, the Red Cross said people who donate throughout this month will automatically be entered in the drawing for the Super Bowl tickets. The winner can bring a guest and the package includes Super Bowl tickets, an entry into the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl experience, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, three-night hotel accommodations and a $500 gift card for expenses.

The organization also said blood donors will also be entered to win a home theater package that includes a smart projector, sound bar and subwoofer, plus a gift card for tech support and a $500 e-gift card.

Phlebotomist Sabrina Brotzman with donor Marvin Heffner, of Sinking Spring, during a blood donation. At the Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Bern Township, PA Wednesday afternoon January 5, 2022. There has been a shortage in blood donations. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

The contest comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a decline in donor turnout, the cancellation of blood drives and staffing challenges, leading to the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, the Red Cross said this week. Last year, the Red Cross saw a 34% decline in new donors.

"If the nation's blood supply does not stabilize soon, life-saving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed," it warned in a joint statement with America's Blood Centers and the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies.

Hospitals need blood for surgeries, transplants, cancer treatments and chronic illnesses, but the Red Cross said that during this historic shortage, there are days it can't give hospitals all of the blood products they request. The shortage means doctors are being forced to make tough decisions about who should get blood and who needs to wait until there is more supply.

For resources on how to donate blood, visit: www.cbsnews.com/blood. If you do give blood, tag "CBS Evening News" in your social media posts using #GiveWithMe.

Norah O'Donnell contributed.