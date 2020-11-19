CBS News November 19, 2020, 4:49 PM

Recipe: Raw and Crispy Kale Salad With Ginger and Coconut

Raw and Crispy Kale Salad with Ginger and Coconut.

Photograph by Kelly Marshall, food styling by Susie Theodorou, prop styling by Sophie Strangio. Courtesy Bon Appetit.

By Andy Baraghani, courtesy of Bon Appétit magazine.

In this refreshing Thanksgiving salad, half the kale gets crisped up in the oven like chips while the rest is tossed with a gingery soy-tahini dressing. Some cut-up grapefruit goes in, and there's extra crunch from toasted coconut flakes. The grapefruit adds a touch of bitterness that goes well with the salty soy-and-ginger dressing, but oranges and tangerines also work.

        
Raw and Crispy Kale Salad With Ginger and Coconut
8 Servings

Ingredients:
4 bunches Tuscan kale (1½ lb.), ribs and stems removed
2 Tbsp. plus ½ cup grapeseed or vegetable oil
Kosher salt
⅓ cup fresh lemon juice
3 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce or tamari
3 Tbsp. tahini
2 tsp. honey
2 tsp. toasted sesame oil
2 tsp. finely grated peeled ginger
1 small garlic clove, finely grated
1 medium shallot, thinly sliced
1 small red or green Thai or serrano chile, thinly sliced
1½ cups unsweetened coconut flakes
2 medium grapefruits
¾ cup cilantro leaves with tender stems or mint leaves, torn if large 

Preparation:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 375°. Divide half of kale between 2 parchment-lined baking sheets. Drizzle each with 1 Tbsp. grapeseed oil, season with salt, and toss to coat. Spread out in a single layer and bake until crisp and lightly browned in spots, 8–10 minutes. Set kale chips aside.

Step 2: Meanwhile, whisk lemon juice, soy sauce, tahini, honey, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, and remaining ½ cup grapeseed oil in a large bowl. Mix in shallot and chile, season dressing lightly with salt, and let sit at least 5 minutes.

Step 3: Toast coconut in a dry medium skillet over medium heat, tossing once or twice, until most flakes are golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.

Step 4: Using a paring knife, remove peel and white pith from grapefruits. Slice however you want, working to avoid cores.

Step 5: Tear remaining raw kale into bite-size pieces and add to bowl with dressing. Season with more salt and give kale a good scrunch to soften. Add grapefruit, coconut, cilantro, and reserved kale chips and gently toss to combine. 

      
