Reality TV star charged with murder after her partner is found beheaded in Australia

Australian police have appealed for help to find the head of a man allegedly murdered by his partner, a former star in reality TV series "Beauty and the Geek Australia."

Police said they charged Tamika Chesser with murder after 39-year-old Julian Story's dismembered remains were found at an apartment in South Australia last week.

"It was a confronting scene for police and emergency services personnel as Julian's body had been dismembered," South Australia Police said in a statement Friday. "Julian's head had been removed during the dismemberment and, despite extensive searches, has not yet been located."

Police said his remains were discovered at a Port Lincoln home after they responded to reports of a fire, and they believe he was killed around midnight June 17.

Police documents submitted to the court, and obtained by public broadcaster ABC, said when officers arrived, they found "the "deceased remains which were severely burnt and disfigured."

"The accused was seated in a garden chair in the rear yard adjacent to unit 3 in a catatonic and unresponsive state at this time," the documents said, according to the ABC.

CCTV of Tamika Chesser South Australia Police

Detectives released CCTV images and video of Chesser, 34, to show what she was wearing around that time, and they asked people to help track her movements. Police are urging local residents to review any surveillance or dashcam footage they have which may help the investigation.

"Recovering Julian's head to return it to his family so they can have a peaceful outcome, have a funeral, and lay him to rest, is a really important aspect for us," Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke told a news conference.

Chesser appeared at Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday by video link, according to the ABC. The court lifted an order preventing her from being identified.

She was due to return to court in December.

Fielke said police knew Chesser had arrived in Port Lincoln recently, ABC reported, but added that there was no obvious motive at this stage of the investigation.

"We know that they were in a relationship together ... it's something that's being explored, that domestic relationship," he said.

Fielke also said Chesser was cooperative at the time of the arrest, the ABC reported.

The bereaved family of Story thanked police, emergency workers, family, friends and the community for their support.

"We are navigating an unimaginable loss, and your care has brought comfort amid the chaos," the family said in a statement. "We are also deeply grateful to our family and friends and this extraordinary community whose kindness and support have helped carry us through."

Julian Story Image supplied by family via South Australia Police

Chesser appeared in the 2010 series of "Beauty and the Geek Australia," which put contestants chosen for their looks or intellect through a series of challenges.