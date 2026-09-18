Reality TV ​star Porsha Williams reveals she had to undergo emergency partial hysterectomy: "It all happened so fast"

For more than a decade, reality TV star Porsha Williams has given fans a window into her life, from fertility struggles to the aftermath of her divorce. Now, she's opening up about a health issue she has kept private.

Williams revealed to "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King that she had to undergo an emergency partial hysterectomy this year after doctors discovered 21 uterine fibroids — one the size of a cantaloupe.

"It all happened so fast. It really didn't hit me until I woke up in the hospital bed," Williams, who appeared in season four of "Traitors" and is currently on "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," said in an exclusive "CBS Mornings" interview.

Williams has been dealing with fibroids since her late 20s. She'd previously undergone a procedure called uterine fibroid embolization to shrink the fibroids without impacting the uterus and believed they were gone.

"I had symptoms but, you know, I'm 45 years old, and I'm thinking, oh, maybe perimenopause," Williams recalled, mentioning a long menstrual cycle, migraines and fatigue.