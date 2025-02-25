Have $60,000 in credit card debt? Here are 4 realistic options to pay it off.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're facing $60,000 or more in credit card debt, don't panic — you have options to consider. Getty Images

If you're not paying off your credit card debt each month, any balance you carry can spiral out of control before you even realize it. All it takes is a few large purchases for the high interest rates on these borrowing tools to turn what was once manageable into a serious financial burden. And, once you've accrued more credit card debt than you can feasibly pay off — let's say tens of thousands of dollars worth — you may be unsure of how to handle the issue.

It's important not to delay finding a solution, though. While it may be tempting to ignore your growing debt issue, without intervention, this type of financial burden can quickly become unmanageable. For example, if you've racked up a hefty $60,000 in credit card debt on a card with a rate of 23% — the average right now — you could end up paying nearly $14,000 each year in interest alone.

That said, it is possible to overcome even substantial amounts of credit card debt. All it takes is the right strategy. But what works for lower amounts of debt may not be appropriate for debts this size. So what are the realistic strategies to consider when you're dealing with $60,000 (or more) in credit card debt? That's what we'll discuss below.

4 realistic options for paying off $60,000 in credit card debt

If you're facing this type of hefty card debt, there are a few potential solutions you may want to consider:

Debt settlement

Debt settlement, also known as debt forgiveness, is one of the most effective ways to reduce high amounts of credit card debt. This approach involves negotiating with your creditors to lower the total amount owed, often by 30% to 50%, in return for a lump-sum payment on the account. You can negotiate directly with your creditors or use a debt relief company during the process, but either way, the goal is the same.

For those who are already struggling to make minimum payments, debt settlement can provide significant relief. However, it does come with drawbacks, including potential damage to your credit score. Any forgiven debt is also considered taxable income, so you could end up owing more in taxes if the negotiations are successful.

Debt consolidation

A debt consolidation loan is another viable option, particularly if you have a decent credit score. This strategy involves taking out a new loan to pay off all credit card balances, leaving you with a single, lower-interest payment. This simplifies the repayment process while reducing your interest rate (in some cases substantially) — which can result in big savings on $60,000 in credit card debt.

However, qualifying for a low-rate debt consolidation loan can be difficult with a high debt load. If your credit score has already been affected by late payments or a high debt-to-income ratio, you may only qualify for higher-rate consolidation loans. That, in turn, may not provide enough relief to make a meaningful difference in your monthly costs.

Credit counseling

A debt management plan through a credit counseling agency can be a structured way to tackle high amounts of debt. When you work with a credit counselor, one of the goals is typically to negotiate with your creditors to lower your interest rates and fees and consolidate your payments into one manageable monthly amount. This can significantly reduce interest costs and help you become debt-free within three to five years (on average).

The downside is that you typically must close your credit card accounts as part of the program, which may affect your credit score in the short term. However, for those who are struggling with high-rate debt and are unable to qualify for a consolidation loan, a debt management plan is often a solid alternative.

Bankruptcy

While filing for bankruptcy should always be considered a last resort, it is sometimes the only viable option for those with insurmountable debt. There are two options in this case: Chapter 7 and Chapter 13. Chapter 7 bankruptcy can discharge your unsecured debt, including credit card balances, but it will stay on your credit report for up to 10 years. Chapter 13 bankruptcy allows you to restructure your debt into an affordable repayment plan over a matter of a few years.

If you find that paying off $60,000 in credit card debt is completely unrealistic using the other strategies outlined above and you're facing collection actions, bankruptcy may be the most realistic way to get a fresh financial start. However, it's important to consult with a bankruptcy attorney to understand the implications — and you should always explore your other options first.

The bottom line

Paying off $60,000 in credit card debt requires a strategic approach — one that's tailored to your unique situation. While making extra payments and cutting expenses can work for some, structured solutions like debt settlement, consolidation loans and debt management plans are often the most practical for those with high balances. Bankruptcy remains a last resort but can provide necessary relief in extreme cases. The longer your high-interest debt lingers, though, the harder it becomes to eliminate, so whatever path you choose, just be sure to start tackling the issue as soon as you can.