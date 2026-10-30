Family of real estate CEO wounded in violent Toronto home invasion, officials say; 3 suspects at large

A search is underway for three armed men who broke into a mansion in Toronto, Canada, belonging to a real estate CEO in the early morning hours Thursday and attacked and injured the family inside, authorities said.

The suspects, who were masked, forced their way through a back entrance of the five-bedroom home in the Bridle Path neighborhood at around 3:40 a.m. local time, wielding guns and a hammer, Toronto police said.

Once inside, police said they went to the second floor of the home and confronted 75-year-old David Morton, his wife, 64-year-old Doriana Morton, and their two adult daughters, Maggie and Cristina.

"There was a demand made for valuables from within the home," Toronto Police Service Inspector Kristy Smith told reporters. "Whether or not they escaped with anything is uncertain at this point."



Police said David Morton, CEO of the MAC Group, and his daughters, ages 28 and 26, tried to fight off the intruders when shots were fired.

All three sustained gunshot wounds, Smith disclosed. And in a separate statement Friday, David Morton said that all four family members were also attacked by the suspects with the hammer.

David Morton said that he and his two daughters were still hospitalized Friday with gunshot wounds, but he did not provide details on their conditions.

"What should have been the safety and security of our own home became a terrifying and life-threatening experience," David Morton said in his statement. "... It is difficult to put into words the trauma of experiencing something so horrific in the one place where everyone should feel safest: their own home."

The three male suspects, all believed to be in their 20s and wearing dark clothing, fled the scene in an SUV, police said.

"All these houses have good security," Cecil Hawkins, a former resident of Bridle Path, said. "So I'm kind of surprised. Shooting people in the house, it just seems mind-boggling."

According to Toronto police, there have been 119 home invasions so far in 2026, up 32.2% over this time last year.

Thursday's home invasion happened in the same neighborhood where a mansion belonging to rapper Drake was targeted in multiple break-in attempts in May 2024. A security guard for Drake was also wounded in a shooting outside the home at that time.