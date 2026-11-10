Read a free excerpt from Oprah Winfrey's book club pick: "Solace in Winter" by Mary Lawson

Oprah Winfrey announced "Solace in Winter" by Mary Lawson as her latest book club pick exclusively on "CBS Mornings."

The novel takes place in 1969 in the small Canadian town of Solace, where Jack's quiet cabin life gets a lot busier after encountering a Vietnam War draft dodger, who is seriously injured, and an abandoned dog. Things get even more complicated when Jack's daughter Sally comes to his cabin and doesn't like what she sees.

Read a free excerpt below.