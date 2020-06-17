Fired Atlanta officer charged with murder in Rayshard Brooks shooting

The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot a black man as he ran away with the officer's Taser last week has been charged with murder, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced Wednesday. Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after the killing of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, faces 11 criminal charges, including felony murder.

If convicted, Rolfe could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Howard, speaking to reporters Wednesday, said Brooks never displayed any "aggressive behavior" toward the officers during the nearly 42-minute exchange with officers. Howard said the officers failed to provide "timely" medical attention to Brooks after he was shot and that Rolfe kicked Brooks as he was lying on the ground, "fighting for his life."

The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces three charges, including aggravated assault for standing or stepping on Brooks' shoulder after he was shot, Howard said, adding that Brosnan is willing to become a witness for the state and testify against Rolfe.

Chris Stewart, an attorney for Brooks' family, praised Brosnan for his decision to testify. "Even in dark times like this, you have to try and see the light, and the positivity of this situation is the courageousness of officer Brosnan to step forward and say what happened was wrong," Steward said. "It is officers like that who change policing. I know he'll probably catch all kind of problems and hate. That's why you become a police officer: Do what's right."

On June 12, Rolfe and Brosnan arrived at a Wendy's drive-thru around 10:30 p.m. because Brooks had fallen asleep in his vehicle. Police said Brooks failed a sobriety test and struggled with police when they tried to cuff him.

Rayshard Brooks and Garrett Rolfe are shown in body camera video released by police. Atlanta Police Department

Brooks wrestled a Taser away from an officer, ran from the officers, and at one point, aimed the Taser at police before Rolfe fired his weapon, authorities said.

Brooks died after undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital. An autopsy from the county medical examiner said Brooks suffered two gunshot wounds to his back and listed his cause of death as a homicide. Rolfe was fired from the department the following day and Brosnan was placed on administrative duty.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.