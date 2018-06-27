Rattlesnake hiding among child's toys bites toddler in Texas

A 1-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake hiding in some of his toys. The child was playing outside his home Tuesday afternoon in Abilene, Texas, when a baby rattlesnake was startled and bit the boy, reports CBS affiliate KTAB-TV.

The boy was bitten on the hand and first responders at the scene told KTAB-TV the appendage was severely swollen when they arrived. They did not not have any updates as to his current condition.

Local police scanner traffic revealed that the boy was taken to the hospital as a top priority, which means his condition is likely severe.

Investigators do not suspect neglect, explaining that the recent high temperatures are causing snakes to hunt for shelter in more populated areas. KTAB-TV states that Animal Control is sweeping the family's property for more snakes.

This incident isn't the only rattlesnake sighting in the area. Other reptiles have been spotted -- and in some cases removed -- from multiple areas in the West Texas town.