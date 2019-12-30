Veggie ramen sold nationwide recalled over listeria concerns

Ramen sold at organic-themed and other major grocers nationwide is the latest product to be recalled due to hard-boiled eggs potentially contaminated with listeria in a deadly multistate outbreak.

Veggie Noodle Co. is recalling its Cece's Veggie Co. brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth sold at retail stores across the U.S. because the separately packaged egg could be tainted, according to a notice posted Saturday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company sells its veggie noodles, rices and meals in the produce sections of grocery chains including Whole Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Vons, Costco and Albertsons. The 11.5-ounce product with the UPC code 5228700653 and all expiration dates, Veggie Noodle disclosed.

Customers were urged not to consume the recalled product, but to discard or return for a refund. Those with further questions can contact Veggie Noodle by calling (512) 200-3337 during business hours or by email at info@cecesveggieco.com.

Georgia food processor Almark Foods last week expanded a recall to include all hard-boiled egg products from a facility in Gainesville, with Dierbergs Markets, Reichel Foods and now three other companies issuing recalls as a result.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark are contaminated with listeria that has sickened people in Florida, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas. One person in Texas died and four others were hospitalized as a result of the infection, the CDC reported.

Three of the infections from the outbreak strain of the pathogen occurred in 2017 and four others occurred this year, according to the agency.

A list of all recalled products involved in the outbreak can be found here.