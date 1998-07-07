Raiders Sign Veteran QB Wilson

The Oakland Raiders signed free agent quarterback Wade Wilson, a veteran of 17 NFL seasons who spent the past three years with the Dallas Cowboys.

Wilson, 39, has made 66 starts in 120 career games. As a starter, he is 35-31.

"He'll come in as our No. 3 quarterback and will be a good complement to starter Jeff George and Donald Hollas," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Monday.

Wilson, drafted out of East Texas State by Minnesota in 1981, has played with the Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Dallas.

Wilson led the Vikings to three playoff appearances, including the NFC championship game in 1987.

The Raiders also signed rookie linebacker Travian Smith, the team's fifth-round draft pick this year.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder who played at Oklahoma had 215 tackles and 12 sacks over his college career. Last season, he had five sacks, two interceptions and two blocked kicks, returning one 39 yards to set up the game-winning score against Syracuse.

"He's a guy with excellent size and speed who has also played with his hand down as a pass rusher," Gruden said. "We're happy to have him."

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved