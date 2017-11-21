Rahmael Holt, suspected killer of Pa. officer Brian Shaw, caught, authorities say

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. – The suspected killer of a New Kensington police officer has been arrested after a three-day manhunt, authorities said early Tuesday.

State police said 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt was taken into custody without incident in Hazelwood Tuesday morning. Holt is accused of killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw during a traffic stop Friday night.

#BREAKINGNEWS: Accused cop killer in custody. @PSPTroopAPIO: "Holt is in custody. A presser is tentatively scheduled for 10. Thanks to everyone who called in and to the citizens of the New Kensington area who supported law enforcement efforts during this difficult time." — KDKA (@CBSPittsburgh) November 21, 2017

Earlier, police in suburban Pittsburgh said they arrested the driver of an SUV who fled the traffic stop and left Holt behind.

On Sunday, police arrested Tavon Jamere Harper, who they allege fled the traffic stop after Holt bolted from the SUV.

They tracked down Harper and found him Saturday with $2,500 cash and bags of suspected heroin, according to a criminal complaint.

The next day, detectives filed drug and fleeing charges against Harper. He doesn't face charges in connection with Shaw's death.

Shaw tried to pull over the Jeep Cherokee driven by Harper at 8 p.m. Friday, according to a complaint filed by Westmoreland County Detective Ray Dupilka.

CBS News

"The Jeep never stopped," Dupilka wrote in the complaint.

District Attorney John Peck said Shaw was attempting to pull the SUV over for a traffic violation that he characterized as "something minor."

Police were also trying to find a woman named Lisa Harrington. Authorities haven't said how she's connected to the investigation.

Authorities said the 25-year-old rookie officer was shot in the chest while chasing Holt on foot.

At a viewing Monday, the first thing people saw was the patrol car he was driving the night he was shot, reports CBS Pittsburgh. The lights were flashing and the car was draped in black ribbons.

Another viewing was scheduled for Tuesday and Shaw's funeral was set for Wednesday.

Officers from different towns and municipalities pitched in during the search for Holt so the town's police department could grieve Shaw's death and attend services, New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo said.

"The outpouring of support from the officers from all over western Pennsylvania has been extraordinary," he said. "We could not be doing this without them."