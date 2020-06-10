Watch live: House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on racial profiling and police brutality

George Floyd's brother, civil rights leaders and law enforcement officials are among those scheduled to testify Wednesday at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on issues of of racial profiling, police brutality and lost trust between police departments and the communities they serve.

The hearing comes one day after George Floyd was laid to rest in Houston, and just over two weeks since his death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked protests across the country and around the world.

How to watch the hearing today

House Judiciary Committee hearing on racial profiling, police brutality and community relations

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Location: The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and testimony via video

Earlier this week, congressional Democrats unveiled a bill called the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 that includes a long list of proposals aimed at improving accountability in law enforcement. Republicans are developing their own plan for police reform under the leadership of Senator Tim Scott.

Witnesses at Wednesday's hearing will include:

Philonise Floyd – Brother of George Floyd

Vanita Gupta – President and CEO of the Leadership Conference for Civil Rights



Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo – President, Major Cities Chiefs Association

Pastor Darrell Scott – Senior Pastor for the New Spirit Revival Center and a co-founder of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump

Sherrilyn Ifill – President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Prof. Paul Butler – Georgetown University Law Center

Angela Underwood Jacobs – First African-American woman elected to Lancaster City Council

Ben Crump, Esq. – Civil rights attorney representing George Floyd's family

Ron Davis – Legislative Affairs Chair of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Daniel Bongino – Conservative radio show host and former U.S. Secret Service Agent

Prof. Phillip Goff – Co-founder and President of the Center for Policing Equity