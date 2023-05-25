"Rachael Ray Show" ends after 17 seasons

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray said goodbye to her long-running daytime talk show on Wednesday.

The final episode of the "Rachael Ray Show" aired Wednesday after 17 seasons. The show, distributed and produced by CBS Media Ventures, debuted in 2006.

"We'll see ya when we see ya, everybody," Ray said to close out the show.

The final days of episodes featured goodbyes from former guests, including former first lady Michelle Obama, Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba and 50 Cent. She also received tributes from celebrity chefs Buddy Valastro, Jeff Mauro, Sunny Anderson, Emeril and Curtis Stone. Oprah also filmed a goodbye message.

"I have to tell you, I couldn't be more proud of you for showing up as yourself so authentically everyday and bringing us laughter and joy all of these years," Oprah said, adding that she couldn't wait to see what Ray will cook up next.

Though her show is over, Ray is not retiring. She recently launched Free Food Studios production company.

"My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution," the chef said in a press release. "I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms."

The chef previously hosted "30 Minute Meals," "Rachael Ray's Tasty Travels" and "$40 a Day."

Ray's show is among a number of daytime talk shows to wrap in recent years, including "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "The Wendy Williams Show" and "Maury." The longtime CBS daytime talk show "Dr. Phil" is also set to wrap.