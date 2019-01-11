R. Kelly's attorney says there are "no facts" to back up sexual assault allegations

A criminal defense attorney representing R. Kelly responded Thursday to sexual assault allegations against the singer that are detailed in a new documentary series. Despite growing backlash, the singer was out in public Wednesday night, celebrating his 52nd birthday at a club in Chicago.

Kelly seemed unconcerned about the series "Surviving R. Kelly," in which multiple women accused the three-time Grammy winner of sexual and domestic abuse.

"It's a bunch of disgruntled people looking for their 15 minutes of TMZ fame," attorney Steve Greenberg told CBS News' Jericka Duncan.

"I believe that all of these women did exactly what they wanted to do. Because now there's some hashtag, that's not going to change," Greenberg said, referring to the #MeToo movement.

Right now, prosecutors from at least two counties — one in Illinois, where Kelly is from, and one in Georgia — are asking alleged victims to come forward. In Cook County, Illinois, the State's Attorney's Office told CBS News it has "received calls related to this matter."

"I haven't heard from a prosecutor's office. I have never heard from an attorney for a victim or an alleged victim. I haven't heard from anyone because there's no facts to back up these claims," Greenberg said.

Greenberg also said Kelly is disappointed other musicians are now distancing themselves from him. Lady Gaga announced she's removing the song she performed with him from streaming platforms.