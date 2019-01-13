Illinois denies permit for concert hosted by R. Kelly over security concerns

Illinois officials rejected a permit for a concert to be hosted by R. Kelly in Springfield, citing security concerns following protests outside of the singer's Chicago studio this week.

Denise Albert, a spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, told the Chicago Tribune that the application for the "Spring Break Jam" in April was denied Thursday. Albert said the decision was not in response to the recent airing of a Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly."

The singer has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

A tip that Kelly was holding two women against their will prompted Chicago police to visit his residence Friday in Chicago's Trump Tower. Officers interviewed Kelly and the women but found no evidence of wrongdoing.