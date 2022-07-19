Writer and actress Quinta Brunson to play Oprah in upcoming Al Yankovic movie

Writer and actress Quinta Brunson is set to play Oprah Winfrey in the upcoming film "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." Actor Daniel Radcliffe will star as the award-winning Yankovic, who is also known as "Weird Al" and for his comedic song covers.

Brunson recently became the first Black actress to receive three comedy Emmy award nominations in the same year for her show "Abbott Elementary," which she created and stars in.

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" will stream on the Roku Channel, but no release date has been set. The biographical comedy chronicles the beloved parody entertainer's rise to stardom, and features entertainers including Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson and Julianne Nicholson.