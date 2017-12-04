Man charged with murder in NYC knife, car attack

NEW YORK -- Police in New York have arrested and charged a local 22-year-old man with murder and other crimes after he allegedly stabbed two people and then drove into a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk, apparently angry about a parking dispute.

The violent altercation started around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday outside a hookah lounge in Queens and left one person dead and several others injured, one critically, police said.

The New York Police Department said early Monday morning that Adrian Harry, of Queens, had been charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault and 10 other charges of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

The statement from the NYPD said the investigation was ongoing, but it did not suggest there were any other suspects being sought in connection to the case.

The deadly incident began when the driver of a white Hyundai sedan got out of his car and stabbed two other people in the chest outside the XS Hookah Lounge, police said Sunday.

A dispute ensued with others outside the club, and the man drove his car up onto the sidewalk and into a crowd of people before leaving the scene, NYPD Assistant Chief David Barrere said. It was unclear if the pedestrians were involved in the dispute.

One person was killed and five others injured, one of them critically, from getting hit by the car. The other people struck and the two people stabbed were in stable condition.

Police identified the man who was killed as 23-year-old Richardo Chattergoon, of Queens.