Quaker Oats recalls some granola bars and cereals nationwide over salmonella risk

The Quaker Oats Company said Friday that it is recalling some granola bars and granola cereals sold across the U.S. because they could be contaminated with salmonella, a potentially lethal bacterium.

See here for a full list of the recalled products, which were sold in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan, according to Quaker Oats. No other Quaker products are affected, the company said.

Salmonella can cause serious illness if it enters the bloodstream, especially in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. The organism causes an estimated 1.3 million infections in Americans every year, resulting in an average of more than 26,000 hospitalizations and 420 deaths, CDC data shows.

Symptoms of infection usually occur within 12 hours to three days after eating contaminated food and include diarrhea, fever, nausea and abdominal cramps.

Quaker, which is owned by beverage and snacks giant PepsiCo, said it hasn't received any confirmed reports of people getting sick after eating the recalled products. Quaker said it has informed the Food and Drug Administration of the recall.

Consumers can visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for more information, including details on how to seek reimbursement.