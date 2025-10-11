British army horse who ran through the streets of London gets well-deserved retirement

One of the five British army horses that broke from their trainers after being spooked and galloped through the streets of London last year has been retired to the country.

Quaker, a 15-year-old black horse, suffered a broken bone and serious bleeding during the incident on April 24, 2024. The horses were on their daily morning exercise when they were spooked by the noise of construction rubble falling through a chute.

The horses smashed into taxis and a tour bus and were pursued by police for five miles, with pedestrians fleeing their path.

Two of the animals were photographed running through the British capital, bleeding.

Four people were treated by ambulance crews as part of three separate incidents that occurred within 10 minutes.

Five soldiers were also injured when the horses broke free.

Life Guard Squadron Leader Major Tom Stewart says goodbye to Household Cavalry horse Quaker as he begins his retirement at The Horse Trust sanctuary in Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire, England. Jonathan Brady / PA via AP

"Quaker wasn't able to return to duties," Maj. Thomas Stewart said in a post on social media. "He had ongoing veterinary care, and it was decided actually that it was best for his welfare that he wasn't going to come back to us in London."

The horse has retired to The Horse Trust sanctuary in rural Buckinghamshire, northwest of London, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement Saturday.

The five horses were part of a contingent from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and are used for parades and other ceremonial duties.