Pythons, tarantulas among 163 exotic creatures seized from Toyota truck at U.S.-Mexico border

Federal agents in Texas recently discovered some unusual cargo inside a Toyota truck at the southern border, finding more than 160 species of reptiles, spiders and centipedes hidden in the vehicle.

On Oct. 22, border patrol agents at the Anzalduas International Bridge in Texas inspected a silver Toyota truck that was en route to Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. The search led to the discovery of 163 various species of reptiles, spiders and centipedes concealed inside the vehicle.

More than a dozen types of pythons and over 30 other snakes, including a ghost Aztec jungle boa, were found packed in the truck. Officers also discovered a variety of other creatures, including tarantulas, salamanders, frogs and bearded dragons.

Officers seized the vehicle, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver, officials said. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took custody of the reptiles and spiders, and a criminal investigation has been launched.

Jars and bags containing more than 160 species of reptiles, spiders and centipedes seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Anzalduas International Bridge are seen in a handout photo. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"The smuggling of exotic pets has been on the rise in our area, and we work closely with our partners of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect and preserve these creatures and ensure that importations and exportations of wildlife adhere to all applicable federal requirements," Carlos Rodriguez, port director at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, said in a statement.

Exotic primates have also been smuggled at the border recently. In April, border officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge said two Americans tried to smuggle a spider monkey hidden in a backpack into Texas, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Jim Stinebaugh, a special agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, told CBS News that nearly 90 baby spider monkeys have been confiscated at the Texas-Mexico border in the last 18 months — and that's believed to be just a fraction of the spider monkeys illegally brought into the United States.

In 2023, officials said U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a migrant carrying a backpack filled with seven spider monkeys.

Spider monkeys are considered critically endangered and are among the 25 most threatened primates in the world, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society.