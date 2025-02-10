Bus plunges off a Guatemala bridge, killing at least 51 passengers

Firefighters work the scene of a fatal bus crash after it fell from a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Moises Castillo / AP

At least 51 people are dead after their bus plunged off a bridge Monday on the outskirts of Guatemala's capital, said Hector Flores, who was helping coordinate the municipal government's response.

Firefighting spokesman Edwin Villagran said a multi-vehicle crash sent the bus off the Belice Bridge before dawn. Others were seriously injured.

Volunteer firefighting spokesman Óscar Sánchez said children were among the victims.

The bus fell 115 feet into a sewage-polluted stream after it collided with two vehicles and lost control, according to a Municipal Fire Department of Guatemala City spokesperson Carlos Hernández. It crashed through a metal safety railing and landed upside down and half-submerged, trapping survivors, he said.

The bus had come from Progreso, northeast of the capital. It's a busy bus route that crosses the highway bridge over a creek.

Women stand at the scene of a crash, uncertain if their loved ones were among the passengers of a bus that fell from a bridge, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Moises Castillo / AP

President Bernardo Arévalo offered his condolences and declared a day of national mourning.

"I have instructed the mobilization of personnel from the National Army and CONRED to assist on site and activate special criteria for medical care for the wounded," Arévalo said in a statement on X. "Furthermore, I have decided to declare a period of national mourning, which will soon be formalized by government agreement."