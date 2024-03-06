Protesters interrupt Adam Schiff's victory speech chanting "Cease-fire now"

Protesters disrupt Adam Schiff's speech, get into brief scuffle with supporters Protesters disrupt Adam Schiff's speech, get into brief scuffle with supporters 07:57

A group of protesters interrupted Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff's victory speech on Super Tuesday, shouting him off the stage.

Schiff was at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood Tuesday night, declaring victory after learning he will advance to the U.S. Senate race. At one point, a scuffle broke out after multiple demonstrators in the crowd chanted "cease-fire now" and "let Gaza live" loud enough to temporarily halt Schiff's speech.

As the protesters grew louder, Schiff tried to quell the situation.

"We are so lucky, so lucky to live in a democracy where we all have the right to protest," he said. "We are so lucky to live in that kind of democracy and we want to make sure we keep this kind of democracy."

Schiff, a vocal supporter of Israel, on Tuesday backed the White House's push for a Gaza cease-fire as the humanitarian crisis grows.

A clearly shaken Schiff was able to briefly thank his supporters and acknowledging protestors before leaving the stage.

Republican Steve Garvey, a former professional baseball player who jumped into the Senate race in October, will also advance in California's Senate primary. He gave a victory speech earlier in the night from Palm Springs.

Schiff and Garvey will face off in the November general election to fill the seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Feinstein died in September.