Protein snacks and trail mixes sold in 10 states recalled due to listeria fears

Protein snack trays and trail mixes sold in 10 states are being recalled because they contain hard-boiled eggs from a Georgia processor linked to a deadly outbreak of listeria.

The latest in a series of recalls connected to hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods, snack producer Fresh Location of Lenoir City, Tennessee, is recalling products sold in convenience stores, micro markets, hospitals, hotels and vending machines, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Federal health officials recently issued a public safety alert regarding the eggs from Almark due to potential contamination with listeria that has sickened people in Florida, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas.

One person in Texas died and four others were hospitalized as a result of the infection, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Recalled product U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The affected products could have been delivered in the following states, the Tennessee company said: Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana and Mississippi.

The recall involves the following:

Protein Snack Tray 6.44-ounce total weight packaged in a four-compartment plastic tray with UPC: 8-5511000804-6 and with "fresh by" lot dates of: 12/21/19, 12/22/19, 12/24/19, 12/27/19, 12/28/19, 12/29/19, 12/31/19, 01/03/20, 01/04/20.

Protein Trail Mix 3.52-ounce total weight packaged in a 10.5 ounce plastic cup with UPC: 8-5511000813-8 and with "fresh by" lot dates of: 12/23/19, 12/24/19, 12/26/19, 12/29/19, 12/30/19, 12/31/19, 01/02/20, 01/05/20, 01/06/20. Consumers were urged to return the products for a refund and those with questions can call Fresh Location at (865) 717-6800 from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Potentially tainted eggs from Almark have recently prompted product recalls at numerous companies over possible listeria contamination. Those include veggie ramen by Veggie Noodle Co. and two snack products made by FiveStar Gourmet Foods.

Other recalls include Trader Joe's-branded egg and potato salads, initiated late last month by another company supplied egg products from Almark, as well as by Dierbergs Markets for products sold at its 25 stores in Missouri and Illinois.

A list of additional recalled products involved in the outbreak can be found here.