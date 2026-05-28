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Using home equity to pay off high-rate debt can be a sound financial strategy, but only under the right conditions. Sakchai Vongsasiripat/Getty Images

Credit card debt has become increasingly difficult to manage over the last few years, and it's causing major issues for borrowers in today's economic landscape. Not only are credit card interest rates still elevated, but inflation is climbing again. In turn, millions of borrowers — including those who were previously staying on top of their balances — are starting to feel the strain that those larger monthly payments are putting on their tighter budgets. That financial pressure can escalate quickly, particularly for borrowers who are juggling multiple forms of high-rate debt.

At the same time, many homeowners are sitting on record amounts of home equity after years of strong home price growth. While the housing market has cooled compared to its pandemic-era peak, property values in many markets are still well above where they were just a few years ago. That has left the average homeowner with plenty of equity to pay off their high-rate revolving debt via a lower-cost home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC).

The strategy can offer meaningful benefits in the right situations, especially for borrowers dealing with costly credit card debt. But because your home becomes part of the equation, there are also important risks to consider before doing so. So, what exactly are the pros and cons of using your home equity to pay off costly debt? That's what we'll explore below.

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Should homeowners tap equity to pay off costly debt? Weigh these pros and cons

Home equity borrowing can make sense in the right circumstances, but it isn't a universal solution. Before using your home to consolidate debt, it's important to understand both sides of the equation. Here's what to weigh beforehand:

Pro: Lower interest rates can reduce what you pay overall

One of the most compelling arguments for tapping equity is the rate differential. Credit card APRs have remained stubbornly high over the last few years, and are currently sitting at an average of nearly 22%. Home equity loans and HELOCs, by contrast, are currently averaging closer to 7%, though the actual rate borrowers receive is impacted by factors like the product they choose, their creditworthiness and the lender they work with. Over time, though, that gap can translate to thousands of dollars in savings, particularly for those who are only making minimum payments on high-balance cards.

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Con: You're putting your home on the line

The biggest downside to using home equity for debt consolidation is that it adds risk in terms of your home, which is the calculus that changes everything. Credit card debt is unsecured, meaning that if you default on it, your credit takes a serious hit, but you don't lose your house. The moment you roll that debt into a home equity product, though, you've converted an unsecured obligation into a secured one. If you do that and miss enough payments, foreclosure becomes a real possibility, which is a fundamentally different level of risk.

Pro: The repayment process is simplified

Consolidating multiple debt accounts into a single home equity product means that you're trading multiple rates and repayment timelines for one monthly payment, one interest rate and one payoff date. For borrowers who are managing several cards or personal loans simultaneously, that simplification can reduce the mental overhead and the risk of missed payments — and the subsequent fees and extra costs that come with them.

Con: Variable rates can create payment uncertainty

While home equity loans often come with fixed rates, many HELOCs have variable rates tied to broader interest rate trends. That means if rates start to rise, the monthly costs will increase in tandem. So, a variable-rate HELOC payment that feels affordable today could become much harder to manage later if rates climb.

And many borrowers who opened HELOCs when rates were lower have already experienced slight payment increases recently. And with inflation accelerating right now, uncertainty around future interest rate policy remains elevated, so opening a variable-rate HELOC, in particular, could be risky.

Pro: It may help borrowers pay off debt faster

For disciplined borrowers, using home equity to consolidate debt can create a clearer path to getting rid of high-rate debt. Lower rates mean more of each payment goes toward the principal balance instead of interest charges, which can accelerate repayment. Some borrowers may also benefit psychologically from replacing multiple balances with one structured loan, as it can feel more manageable than trying to tackle several high-rate accounts at once, especially as the balances grow over time due to compounding interest.

Con: It can encourage more debt accumulation

Consolidating debt via your home equity clears the credit card balance, not the behavior that led to the issue. If the spending patterns that produced those debts in the first place remain unchanged, it can be surprisingly easy to find yourself back in credit card debt within a few years — only at that point, you'll have a home equity loan to pay off, too.

The bottom line

Using home equity to pay off high-rate debt can be a sound financial strategy, but only under the right conditions. If you have a concrete repayment plan, stable income and the discipline to avoid racking up more debt after you've consolidated your balances, the math can work in your favor. If those elements aren't in place, though, you may be solving a cash flow problem by creating a much more serious one. So, before tapping equity, run the numbers carefully, consult a financial advisor or debt expert if needed and be honest with yourself about whether the root cause of the debt has actually been addressed.