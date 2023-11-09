At least 7 people stricken in salmonella outbreak linked to dog and cat food

Dog food recall Dog food recall 00:27

A Texas pet food manufacturer is greatly expanding a recall to include dozens of different types of dry dog and cat food potentially contaminated with salmonella, saying that at least seven people have reported infections.

Mid America Pet Food is now recalling 35 different products with best by dates before October 31, 2024, and produced at its plant in Mount Pleasant, Texas, the company said Thursday in a news release.

The recalled brands include Victor super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food and some Member's Mark varieties distributed to retailers nationwide.

Recalled pet food produced by Mid America Pet Food, Mount Pleasant, Texas. Food and Drug Administration

The expanded recall comes 10 days after an initial recall involving three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula after random sampling found salmonella, which can sicken pets as well as people who come in contact with it.

The latest recall noted that seven people had reported salmonella infections as of November 1, 2023, Mid America Pet Food said in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (See a list of the recalled products here.)

When two or more people get the same illness from the same contaminated food or drink, it is viewed as an outbreak, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recalled pet food. Food and Drug Administration

Salmonella bacteria causes an estimated 1.3 million infections in Americans every year, resulting in an average of more than 26,000 hospitalizations and 420 deaths, CDC data shows.

Pets infected with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some may lose their appetite and have abdominal pain. Humans can suffer from similar symptoms and in some cases experience more serious symptoms, according to the FDA.

People should destroy the recalled pet food in a way that children, pets and wildlife can't reach it, as well as wash pet bowls and storage containers, the agency advised.

Pet food recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. Food and Drug Administration

Customers can contact Mid America Pet Food for additional information at info@mapf.com or at (888) 428-7544 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time.

The recall is among more than half a dozen this year of pet food found to contain salmonella or potentially harmful elevated levels of vitamins.