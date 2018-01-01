Prison riot in Brazil leaves 9 dead, authorities say

SAO PAULO -- Inmates from rival gangs battled at a prison in Goaias state Monday, leaving nine dead and 14 injured, authorities told the Brazilian news site G1. Officers from the Special Penitentiary Operations Group regained control of the prison with the support of military police about two hours after the riot started.

Officials said the violence at the Colonia Agroindustrial prison in the Aparecida de Goiania Complex apparently erupted when inmates from one cellblock invaded three others where prisoners from rival gangs are housed. The attackers set mattresses on fire when they entered the neighboring corridors and burned the bodies of those who were killed, authorities said. Firefighters were able to contain the fire.

Authorities confirmed the number of dead, but said identifications had not yet been made, G1 reported.

Local media said about 106 inmates escaped during the riot, and officials had recaptured 29. The reports said 127 other inmates fled during the violence but returned voluntarily.

Exactly one year ago, a prison riot at the Anisio Jobim Penitentiary Complex in Amazonas state caused 56 deaths. A day later, four prisoners were killed at the Puraqueuqara Prison Unit in the same state. Thirty-three more inmates died Jan. 6 in a riot at a prison in Roraima state, and 26 were killed Jan. 14 when inmates rebelled at Alcacuz prison in Rio Grande do Norte.