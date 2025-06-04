Princess Diana's "largest wardrobe auction": See which pieces will be up for sale

The "largest wardrobe auction" of clothes worn by Princess Diana is set to take place later this month.

The auction, "Princess Diana's Style & A Royal Collection," will take place June 26 in Beverly Hills, California, and will feature over 200 garments and artifacts that showcase Diana's "enduring influence as a fashion icon and humanitarian," Julien's Auctions said.

"This collection is not only the most comprehensive offering of her wardrobe ever presented, but also a tribute to her elegance, grace, glamour, and enduring spirit," said Martin Nolan, Julien's co-founder and executive director. "Each item is a window into a moment in history."

The auction will also feature items once worn by the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother and other members of the royal family, dating back to the 1800s.

A portion of the money raised from the auction will go toward Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Previous auctions from Diana's wardrobe broke records in 2023. A dress worn twice by Diana was auctioned off for over $1.1 million in Hollywood, and a royal sweater that Diana wore in 1981 to one of then-Prince Charles' polo matches during their engagement sold for $1.1 million.

Here are some of the pieces that will be up for auction.

A Bruce Oldfield yellow floral ensemble

A Bruce Oldfield yellow floral ensemble was worn by Diana on June 17, 1987, at the Royal Ascot race. It has a potential selling price of $100,000 to $200,000.

A Bellville Sassoon floral day dress

A Bellville Sassoon floral day dress that was worn on numerous occasions from 1988 to 1992. It has a potential selling price of $200,000 to $300,000.

A ski suit

This HEAD scarlet nylon ski suit was worn by Diana several times from 1985 to 1992. It has a potential selling price of $30,000 to $50,000.

Catherine Walker falcon evening gown

This Catherine Walker falcon evening gown was worn by Diana for her 1986 tour of the Middle East. The auction house estimates it will sell for $200,000 to $300,000

Black sequin dress

An Emanuel black taffeta evening gown that Diana tried on during a fitting while she considered several options for her first official appearance after getting engaged in 1981. She ended up going with a strapless evening gown, also from Emanuel. It has a potential selling price of $20,000 to $40,000.

A John Boyd hat

This John Boyd peach pink straw archer style hat was worn by Diana for her honeymoon send-off in 1981 and then again in Canberra, Australia, for a public appearance two years later. It's predicted to go for $20,000 to $40,000.

Three-piece Escada suit

This three-piece Escada suit was worn by Diana for six public appearances between 1988 and 1992. It has a potential selling price of $30,000 to $50,000.

A Jacqueline Mills calico dress toile

A Jacqueline Mills calico dress toile worn by Diana in 1985. It has a potential selling price of $6,000 to $8,000

Various shoes and handbags

Various shoes and handbags of Diana's are also up for auction.

1995 New York Catherine Walker coat dress

Diana was seen wearing this 1995 New York Catherine Walker coat dress as she was leaving the Carlyle Hotel in New York on Jan. 31, 1995. It has a potential selling price of $30,000 to $50,000.