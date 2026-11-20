More than 140 passengers and crew on board a cruise ship that departed from South Florida last week have reported becoming sick with a mystery gastrointestinal illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

According to information provided by the CDC, the Princess Cruises ship Caribbean Princess departed Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 11 on a 12-night journey. The outbreak was then reported days later on Nov. 15.

At least 134 of 2,936 passengers and 14 of the 1,132 crewmembers have reported symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC.

Princess Cruises' Caribbean Princess is seen docked at Port Everglades on March 12, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Officials said that in response to the outbreak, Princess Cruises and the crew on board the ship said there have been increased cleaning and disinfection efforts according to their outbreak and response plan.

In addition, passengers and crew who are sick have been isolated.

"Norovirus is often the cause of gastrointestinal illness outbreaks on cruise ships, but we don't always know the cause of the outbreak when we begin an investigation," the CDC said on its website. "Finding the agent that caused an outbreak (causative agent) can take time."

So far, the cause of the illness is unknown.

According to the CDC, cases of illnesses that have been reported are totals for the entire voyage.

"It does not mean all people are sick at the same time, such as when they arrive or leave a port or ship," the CDC continued.

Health officials said they are continuing to monitor the situation, including a review of the ship's outbreak response and sanitation procedures.