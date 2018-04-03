Prince Philip admitted to the hospital for hip surgery

LONDON -- Prince Philip is preparing for hip surgery. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth's husband has been admitted to the hospital for a previously scheduled procedure.

The palace said Philip entered King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday afternoon and will have surgery Wednesday.

The palace said in a statement that the hospital admission and surgery were planned ahead of time.

Philip has missed several public events in recent weeks, including an Easter church service in Windsor.

The 96-year-old prince has largely retired from public life, but still accompanies the queen on occasion. In November, he and the queen celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Philip has had heart problems in the past.