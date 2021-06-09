Harry and Meghan deny report they didn't ask queen before naming daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have denied a report that they named their new-born daughter Lilibet — a long-time nickname of Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II — before asking the queen herself. Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born Friday morning in Santa Barbara, California, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

The newest royal's first name comes from her 95-year-old great-grandmother and her middle name honors Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Earlier on Wednesday, BBC News reported — citing an unnamed Buckingham Palace source — that the queen had not been asked by Harry and Meghan before they gave the name to their second child.

The queen's 11th great-grandchild and younger sister to two-year-old Archie is now eighth in the line of succession to the British throne. Harry and Meghan's children do not have titles like "prince" or "princess" as only the grandchildren of the monarch get those titles, however Queen Elizabeth made an exception for Prince William's children, as they're in the direct line of succession.

The queen's grandfather, King George V, adopted her nickname of Lilibet early in her childhood, when the then-princess struggled to pronounce her own name. The name stuck, and has been used within the royal family ever since.

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. / Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told CBS News that Harry did discuss the name with the queen ahead of the announcement, and that the monarch was supportive of their choice.

"The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement. In fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called," the Sussexes' spokesperson said in a statement provided to CBS News. "During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the names."

Harry has previously said that while he has a difficult relationship with his father, he is close with the queen and speaks with her regularly. He and Meghan have had a strained relationship with Harry's family since at least January 2020, when the couple announced they would be stepping down from their official royal duties.

Buckingham Palace declined to respond Wednesday to CBS News' request for a comment about Lilibet's name, but immediately following the announcement of her birth, the palace said the queen and other senior royals were "delighted with the news."