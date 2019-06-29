Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Yankees-Red Sox game in London

One of America's favorite expats in London, Meghan Markle — the Duchess of Sussex — and Prince Harry attended the first-ever Major League Baseball game in London on Saturday. The pair posed for pictures with both the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox but did not say which team they would root for.

They strolled to the mound at London Stadium along with 10 participants in the Invictus Games, an international project started by Harry to give wounded military men and women a chance to compete.

The Yankees won the game 17-13.

Harry did not address the crowd, or risk throwing the first pitch and having it land in the dirt. He instead ceded honors to Invictus veterans, who performed credibly.

The royal couple received gifts from both teams for their son, Archie Harrison: A jersey from the Yankees and a onesie from the Red Sox.

The historic two-game "You Just Can't Beat The Person Who Never Gives Up" series marks the sport's first games ever played in Europe and The Invictus Games Foundation has been selected as the official charity of Mitel and MLB London Series 2019.

Meghan wore a simple black dress and skipped the spiky heels she sometimes favors for her walk on the infield dirt (brought from the U.S.) and artificial turf (from France). Harry wore black slacks and a matching shirt.

They chatted with pitchers CC Sabathia of the Yankees and Chris Sale of the Red Sox during the ceremony.

Harry has played polo in public many times and flown a helicopter with British forces in Afghanistan. He has also hiked in the Arctic with wounded veterans. But Saturday marked his first public appearance at a major league baseball game.

The couple plan to resume a full-scale royal schedule in about four months with a trip to South Africa that will mark Archie's debut on the international stage. Harry will continue on his own to other African countries. The date and itinerary have not been set.

Harry and brother Prince William have taken increasingly visible public roles in recent years as their grandmother, 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, eases her schedule and refrains from long flights.