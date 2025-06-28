Pride Month photos show celebrations in communities around the world

Emily Mae Czachor is a news editor at CBSNews.com. She typically covers breaking news, extreme weather and issues involving social and criminal justice. Emily Mae previously wrote for outlets like the Los Angeles Times, BuzzFeed and Newsweek.
Wrapped in multicolored flags and waving protest signs, revelers across the globe have gathered throughout June for Pride events — a monthlong celebration of the LGBTQ community that also symbolizes an ongoing fight for equal rights and inclusion.
The roots of Pride Month stretch back to June 28, 1969, when a police raid on New York City's Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, led to several nights of clashes with the bar's LGBTQ patrons and others, which became known as the Stonewall Riots or Stonewall Uprising — a demonstration that's now considered the start of the LGBTQ rights movement. Marches took place in Manhattan, Chicago and San Francisco to mark the anniversary of Stonewall the following June, and, over time, it became an annual event in more and more cities. Pride Month first gained federal recognition in 1999 from then-President Bill Clinton.
Pride marches and festivals have been taking place throughout the month in different parts of the U.S. and around the world, and New York's 2025 Pride march, honoring the legacy of Stonewall, is scheduled for Sunday. Here is a look at some of the events from Washington, D.C., to Kathmandu and beyond.
