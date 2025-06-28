Pride Month photos show celebrations in communities around the world

Wrapped in multicolored flags and waving protest signs, revelers across the globe have gathered throughout June for Pride events — a monthlong celebration of the LGBTQ community that also symbolizes an ongoing fight for equal rights and inclusion.

The roots of Pride Month stretch back to June 28, 1969, when a police raid on New York City's Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, led to several nights of clashes with the bar's LGBTQ patrons and others, which became known as the Stonewall Riots or Stonewall Uprising — a demonstration that's now considered the start of the LGBTQ rights movement. Marches took place in Manhattan, Chicago and San Francisco to mark the anniversary of Stonewall the following June, and, over time, it became an annual event in more and more cities. Pride Month first gained federal recognition in 1999 from then-President Bill Clinton.

Pride marches and festivals have been taking place throughout the month in different parts of the U.S. and around the world, and New York's 2025 Pride march, honoring the legacy of Stonewall, is scheduled for Sunday. Here is a look at some of the events from Washington, D.C., to Kathmandu and beyond.

People march in the L.A. Pride Parade on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on June 8, 2025. Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The 25th Anniversary Kentuckiana Pride Festival Parade was held on June 21, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. / Getty Images

A heart-shaped sign with the colors of the Pride flag is seen near the Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington, on June 25, 2025. JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images

Bella Bautista, a trans woman, attends the World Pride Parade on June 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Participants ride motorcycles during the 2025 L.A. Pride Parade on June 8, 2025 in Los Angeles. / Getty Images

Activists and allies marched for equality in the Motor City Pride Parade in Detroit on June 8, 2025. Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Spectators along Clarendon Street watch the Boston Pride Parade on June 14, 2025. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

People march down Boylston Street at the Boston Pride Parade on June 14, 2025. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A motorcyclist and passenger zoom through the streets of Solvang, California, for the city's 2025 Pride parade. George Rose/Getty Images

Activists and supporters of the LGBTQ community participate in a Pride walk in Kolkata, India, on June 22, 2025. Bikas Das / AP

The Coliseum in Rome during the city's Pride parade on June 14, 2025. Antonio Masiello / Getty Images

A demonstrator holds a sign that says "Make Love Not War" at the Equality March in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 14, 2025, where participants advocated for LGBTQ rights in the country. It was Kyiv's first Pride march since the Russian invasion. Andrew Kravchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

People wave umbrellas to form a monumental rainbow-colored flag in Zocalo Square as they take part in the LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Mexico City, June 22, 2025. Mariana Hernandez Ampudia / REUTERS

Marchers carry rainbow flags at the Kentuckiana Pride Parade at Waterfront Park on June 21, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. Sarah Anne Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

The annual Pride Parade in Athens, Greece, on June 14, 2025. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

In Athens, a 2025 Pride parade attendee carries a sign that reads "Trans Rights Are Human Rights." Antonis Zouridakis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A 2025 Pride procession passes the Holy Cross Church in Warsaw, Poland. The march brought together thousands of advocates for LGBTQ rights in a country where marked intolerance toward the community is largely attributed to the church's cultural influence. Aleksei Fokin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In Bosnia, the LGBTQ community and allies wave Pride flags and signage at Sarajevo's annual Pride parade on June 14, 2024. ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images

Attendees of the 7th Nepal Pride Parade wave carry a rainbow flag while marching through Kathmandu, Nepal, on June 14, 2025. Subaas Shrestha/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A view of the streets of Mexico City's Zocalo, where rainbow-colored laser lights are projected to commemorate International Pride Month and Day. The goal is to combat and eradicate discrimination, racism, classism, homophobia, transphobia, and violence in all its forms that these groups face daily, in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 27, 2025. Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

People join the Pride Parade in Quezon City, Metro Manila on June 28, 2025. JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images