Preview: Pete Buttigieg's thoughts on the presidency

South Bend, Indiana Mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg opens up about his thoughts on the presidency, his marriage and more, in a wide-ranging interview with John Dickerson for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast April 21.

Buttigieg, 37, is a veteran of the Afghanistan war and is one of many vying for the Democratic nomination for president. If elected, he would be America's youngest president ever.

Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., with CBS News' John Dickerson. CBS News

One of his missions, he has said, is to improve the symbolism of the office. "Because the presidency is also a moral office," Buttigieg tells Dickerson, co-host of "CBS This Morning." "It calls this nation to its highest values. And it sets the tone for the story that we tell ourselves. Narrative is a very powerful thing, and we need to make sure that everybody in America understands where they fit in this country's story."

In terms of experience for the job, Buttigieg says one of the toughest decisions he's had to make was a moment in Afghanistan when he needed to make a split-second decision whether to abandon a vehicle that might be ready to explode and risk being killed, or continue on with his mission.

Dickerson visits South Bend with Buttigieg to see his home, and the city he runs. Dickerson also talks with Buttigieg's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, a junior-high schoolteacher.

"Do you feel your marriage is campaigning as well, because you're doing something that is new in American politics?" Dickerson asks Chasten Buttigieg.

"I think I'd argue I don't have to answer for it," Chasten replies. "I mean, we passed marriage equality. I don't think I have to answer for my marriage anymore. But I do enjoy going out there with Pete and showing people that, you know, gay marriage is just like a straight marriage."

