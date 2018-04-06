Preview: Tina Fey finally lives her Broadway dream

Emmy- and Golden Globe-winner Tina Fey has earned international acclaim as a comedy writer, actress, author and producer, but she's always wanted her name in a copy of the Broadway publication Playbill, she tells Jane Pauley in an interview for CBS' "Sunday Morning," to be broadcast April 8.

Fey has finally gotten a chance to see her dream come true.

Fey, who wrote the 2004 hit movie "Mean Girls," about a group of teenagers all fighting for social status, is also the writer of the Broadway musical adaptation of the film.

"Mean Girls"

The stage production opens Sunday, April 8, at New York's August Wilson Theatre.

"I didn't grow up in New York City. So, if we came to New York to see a show and we got this real Playbill, it was just so special," Fey tells Pauley. "I really did feel, like, a burning desire to have my name in one of those Playbills someday."

Fey sits down with Pauley to talk about her career; her path to Broadway; what she was like in high school, and her life on- and off-stage with her husband, composer Jeff Richmond, who wrote the music for "Mean Girls."

Pauley is also there when Fey sees her name in a Playbill for "Mean Girls."

CBS News

"It's all happening," Fey says. "Dreams do come true!"

To watch a trailer for the Broadway production of "Mean Girls" click on the video player below.

The Emmy Award-winning program, hosted by Jane Pauley, is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and repeated at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand. You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, and Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning).



For more info: