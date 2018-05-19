Preview: Maye Musk on being an in-demand model at age 70

Maye Musk is one of the most in-demand models in the world, yet she never expected to be modeling at this point in her life, at age 70, she tells Alina Cho in an interview for CBS' "Sunday Morning."

Among other high-profile appearances, Musk, the mother of Tesla and Space X founder and billionaire Elon Musk, was recently featured in Harper's Bazaar and will be featured in an upcoming edition of AARP magazine. She's a regular on the runway for top designers and is the most senior model ever for CoverGirl.

Though she started modeling at 15, Musk is having one of those media moments she never dreamed of. "So no, you don't think that at all," Musk tells Cho. "And every year I thought, 'Well, is it going to slow down?' And now, at 70, I'm doing the best work I've ever done."

Her life may look glamorous now, she says, but it hasn't always been that way. Musk was married at 22, had three children, and was divorced nine years later. She struggled to pay the rent and provide for the kids.

"I would say, anyone who knows me says they don't envy my life. I've just been through very hard times, yes," she said.

Musk tells Cho she was motivated during the tough times by simple survival instincts: "For most of my adult life, I always had this pain in my gut, but because I had to survive, and I had to pay the rent, I needed the roof over our head and food for us to eat, and some clothes."

Musk also talks with Cho about her childhood; about being a grandmother; her struggles with her weight (she has a sweet tooth); and how this new level of fame has impacted her love life.

