Preview: Kesha on taking her life back through music

Singer-songwriter Kesha always felt like an outcast, but she feels she's gotten her life back through her new music, she tells Anthony Mason in an interview to be broadcast on CBS' "Sunday Morning" on May 6.

Kesha Rose Sebert, known simply as Kesha, soared onto the pop music scene in 2010 with the hit "Tik Tok." Yet, despite spending nearly a decade at the top of the charts, she admits she's never quite fit in.

"I don't feel like I fit in anywhere, really. Still," she said.

Reminded by Mason that she's got millions of fans which suggest she does fits in, Kesha added, "At my shows, I feel like I fit in."

In a rare, wide-ranging interview, Kesha talks with Mason about her career; her show-stopping performance at this year's Grammy Awards; being named to Time magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People; checking herself into rehab in 2014 for an eating disorder; and her new music.

She tells Mason that it was her decision to seek help for an eating disorder.

"I knew I had to because I hated myself so much," she said.

Her song "Rainbow" came out of that experience, and led to last August's release of the album by the same name, her first in five years. It debuted at #1.



"I feel like I took my life back," she said of the album.

Though cautious of speaking out because of ongoing litigation, Kesha also talks with Mason about the impact of filing a lawsuit against former producer Lukasz Gottwald, known as Dr. Luke, accusing him of sexual assault (which he has denied).

"I guess what I'm asking is, what are you telling yourself when you're going through this?" Mason asked her.

She paused, then said, "There's only so much somebody can take."

